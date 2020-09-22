Rajasthan Royals got off to a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. They beat Chennai Super Kings in match number four of IPL 2020. Sanju Samson (74), Steve Smith (69) and Jofra Archer (27*) powered RR to a challenging total of 216/7. In reply, CSK failed to get past the target. Here we present the list of records broken.

RR vs CSK How did the match pan out?

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on. Smith and Samson added a century-plus stand to take the game away from CSK. After Samson's dismissal, CSK reduced RR to 178/7. Jofra Archer scored 27* from eight balls to take RR to 216/7. CSK got off to a positive start, but faltered from there on. Faf du Plessis impressed with another superb knock, but it wasn't enough.

Chawla Piyush Chawla scripts unwanted records in the IPL

CSK spinner Piyush Chawla conceded 28 runs in the eighth over. Samson went on to smash four sixes in the over. Chawla has now registered the fourth-joint most expensive over by a spinner in the IPL. The veteran spinner has become the first bowler to concede 175-plus sixes in the competition. He conceded six sixes tonight and ended with figures of 1/55.

Do you know? Tale of contrasts for Chawla against RR

Chawla conceded 47 runs from his first two overs, conceding six sixes and one four. However, he made a comeback and gave away just eight runs from the next two overs. He also picked up one wicket.

Samson Samson smashes 11th IPL fifty, scripts a feat for RR

Sanju Samson has raced to 2,283 runs in the IPL at 28.18. Samson amassed his 11th IPL fifty. Samson, who hit nine sixes against CSK, has raced to 98 in the competition. Notably, the former Delhi batsman surpassed the 1,600-run mark for RR. He became only the fourth batsman to do so. Samson registered his eighth fifty for the side.

Duo Samson hits joint-second fastest fifty for RR, Smith shines

Samson brought up his fifty in 19 balls. He is now the joint-second fastest half-centurion for RR in the tournament. Jos Buttler (18 balls) has hit the fastest fifty for RR. RR skipper Steve Smith (69) registered his ninth career IPL fifty. Smith, who hit four sixes, went past the mark of 50 in the tourney (53). He raced to 2,091 career IPL runs.

Do you know? Smith and Uthappa script these amazing records

Smith opened the batting for the first time in his professional cricket career (First-class, List-A and T20s (496 matches). Veteran batsman Robin Uthappa is now the only player among the top-10 run-scorers in IPL to have played for five-plus teams.

Records Smith and Samson share record stand, RR post fourth-highest total

Smith and Samson stitched a 121-run stand for the second wicket. This is now the joint-sixth highest stand for RR in the IPL. It is also the joint-second highest stand for the second wicket. RR scripted their fourth-highest total in the IPL. This was also their second-highest score against CSK. This was the eighth time RR went past the 200-run mark.

Information Ngidi registers this unwanted record

Lungi Ngidi produced the joint-highest costliest 20th over in the IPL. He gave away 30 runs and equaled the unwanted tally registered earlier by Ashoke Dinda (RPS vs MI, 2017) and Chris Jordan (KXIP v DC, 2020).

Feats Notable feats scripted by Watson and Faf

Shane Watson (33) hit four sixes in the match. He raced to 181 career IPL sixes and equaled the tally of David Warner. Faf du Plessis (72) went past the 1,700-run mark for CSK and the 1,950-run mark in the tournament. The South African batsman hit his second successive fifty in IPL 2020 and 14th overall.

Information RR hit 17 sixes against CSK