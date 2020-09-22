Defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, the match will be held in Abu Dhabi, where MI lost their opening encounter to Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who has struggled against KKR spinner Sunil Narine, will aim to iron the chinks. Here we decode Rohit's performance against Narine in the IPL till now.

Stats Rohit vs Narine: Stats that matter

Rohit, who is closing-in on the 5,000 IPL runs, has been dismissed as many as six times by Sunil Narine in the tournament. So far, he has managed to score only 122 runs against the Caribbean spinner. After all, he is a veteran of 122 IPL wickets, which he has taken from 110 matches at an average of 23.31.

Twitter Post Rohit vs Narine in Indian Premier League

2019 KKR vs MI: IPL 2019

In the previous edition, the two teams won a game apiece against each other. The first match saw a high-scoring thriller wherein Andre Russell smashed a 40-ball 80, an innings that was studded with eight sixes. Although Hardik Pandya's 91 (34) pulled MI back, they fell short by 34 runs eventually. In the second game, MI easily chased down 134.

2020 IPL 2020: What to expect?