Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of Indian Premier League (2020). The tourney moves to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where the Rohit Sharma-led side lost their opening match against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders would want to begin their IPL campaign with a win. Here is the pitch report.

Pitch, conditions A look at the pitch and conditions

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the pitch allows batsmen to play freely, owing to the flat nature. However, the surface here gets sticky as the match progresses, which thereby restricts the strokes of batsmen. This usually also allows the spinners to take over. While the temperature will hover between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius, the humidity level will be high.

Information Abu Dhabi to host 20 matches this time

In 2014, the IPL was shifted to the UAE as it clashed with the General Elections. A total of 20 matches were held in the nation, with the Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosting seven games. This time, the stadium will host 20 of 56 league matches.

Teams How did the teams fare in UAE (2014)?

In that season, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had a 100% win record at the stadium. The two teams won two and three matches respectively. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings also won a game each here. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians couldn't win a single game in the entire UAE leg. They lost to KKR by 41 runs in the opening encounter.

Stats Stats at this venue: T20 Internationals

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted a total number of 45 T20 Internationals in the last ten years. Notably, the teams batting second have won 25 of them. The average first and second-innings scores are 137 and 128 respectively. Only one 200+ score has been registered by a team at this venue so far (IRE 225/7 vs AFG, 2013).

Learnings (venue) Key learnings from the previous games

In the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians failed to capitalize upon the start provided by Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. Although Saurabh Tiwary fired a 31-ball 42, others couldn't step up. Also, the wicket seemed to have assisted both fast bowling and spin. Notably, Sunil Narine scalped four wickets in the 2014 encounter between KKR and MI.

KKR vs MI KKR vs MI: What to expect?