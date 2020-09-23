Manchester United took a while to get into their groove as they earned a crucial 3-0 win against a spirited Luton Town side in third round of the Carabao Cup. Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood were on the scoresheet for United, who booked a place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, West Ham thrashed Hull City 5-1. Here are the key numbers.

Solskjaer Solskjaer scripts 50th win as United manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer registered his 50th victory in his 92nd game in charge of the club across competitions. Only, Ernest Mangnall (78 games) and Jose Mourinho (81 games) have reached 50 managerial wins in fewer matches for United. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Luton (W9 D2).

Feats Rashford and Greenwood register these feats

As per Opta, Rashford has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven League Cup appearances (seven goals, three assists). Meanwhile, Greenwood became the first Manchester United substitute to score and assist in a League Cup game since Marcus Rashford in September 2016 vs Northampton. Since the start of 2019-20, United have both taken (23) and scored (19) penalties in all competitions.

Coronavirus Moyes, two players test positive for COVID, Leyton-Spurs encounter postponed

West Ham were handed a blow after manager David Moyes and two first team players tested positive for the coronavirus. The Hammers were informed while preparing for the match. Moyes and the likes of Issa Diop and Josh Cullen returned home and will be in self-isolation. The match between Lorient Town and Tottenham was called off after a number of players tested COVID-19 positive.

Numbers Yarmolenko scripts this feat, Watford register an unwanted record

Andriy Yarmolenko is the first West Ham player to score twice and assist twice in a League Cup game since his current team-mate Robert Snodgrass did so in September 2018 against Macclesfield Town. Watford, who lost to Newport County, have conceded three goals in a League Cup match against fourth tier opponents for the first time since September 1973 against Reading (3-2).

