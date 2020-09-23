Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has backed skipper MS Dhoni to come good in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. CSK suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in match number four. MSD, who came in at number seven, struggled to get going. However, he finished on an unbeaten 29 off 17 deliveries. Here's what Fleming said about the veteran player.

MSD How MSD went about his game against RR?

Notably, when MSD came into the crease, the required run rate at arrival was 16.26. CSK needed 103 off 38 balls to win the match. Dhoni scored nine off 12 balls till the 19th over and he didn't go for any big shot. However, CSK needed 38 needed off last over and the match was dusted. MSD hit three sixes in a row.

Comments Fleming says Dhoni hasn't played much cricket of late

When being asked about Dhoni's application, Fleming was quick to point out that the former hasn't played much cricket of late. "We have this question every year. He was in the 14th over, which is pretty much optimal time, and sort of batted accordingly. He is coming back from not playing a huge amount of cricket," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Time Fleming feels Dhoni will take some time

Fleming added to see Dhoni at his best will take some time. "So, the expectations to see him at his best is gonna take some time. But you see him towards the end, he was very good. Faf du Plessis carried the form, so we weren't too far away. It wasn't the batting that was the worry to be honest," said Fleming.

Dhoni I haven't batted for a long time, says Dhoni

Dhoni came to bat in at number seven and sent the likes of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of him in a big chase. When asked about why he decided to do that, MSD said that the extended 14-day quarantine of the CSK unit hampered his preparations. "I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," he opined.

Cricket Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July 2019