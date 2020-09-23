Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 05:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the 2020 IPL, owing to an ankle injury.
He suffered the injury in SRH's opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.
Soon after, several speculations started doing rounds that he could be ruled out of the tournament.
Meanwhile, West Indian skipper Jason Holder is set to replace him at the SRH camp.
🚨 Official Statement 🚨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020
Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising
Marsh, whose career has been impacted by multiple injuries, twisted his ankle as he bowled the fourth ball of his first over. He was later seen limping off the field. Although Marsh came out to bat during the run-chase, his pain intensified.
Marsh is often troubled by injuries.
In 2018, he underwent a surgery on left ankle following the Test tour of South Africa.
He even fractured his wrist after punching a wall in frustration after being dismissed in a Sheffield Shield game, last year.
In the IPL, he was ruled out of the 2016 season with a side strain and later developed a shoulder injury.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Jason Holder as Marsh's replacement.
However, it remains to be seen if he gets to play as a number of overseas stars like Kane Williamson are already warming the bench.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi seems to be getting the nod here.
His recent performance in the CPL makes him the front-runner for the spot.
Holder, who leads the Windies in Test cricket, has been part of three IPL teams in the past (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders).
He played his last IPL game in 2016 for the KKR.
In 11 IPL games, Holder has amassed 38 runs and snapped up five wickets.
He recently led the Barbados Tridents in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.