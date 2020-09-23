Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the 2020 IPL, owing to an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in SRH's opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Soon after, several speculations started doing rounds that he could be ruled out of the tournament. Meanwhile, West Indian skipper Jason Holder is set to replace him at the SRH camp.

Twitter Post SRH's official statement on Twitter

🚨 Official Statement 🚨



Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

Information How did Marsh injure his ankle?

Marsh, whose career has been impacted by multiple injuries, twisted his ankle as he bowled the fourth ball of his first over. He was later seen limping off the field. Although Marsh came out to bat during the run-chase, his pain intensified.

Injuries Marsh and injuries go hand-in-hand

Marsh is often troubled by injuries. In 2018, he underwent a surgery on left ankle following the Test tour of South Africa. He even fractured his wrist after punching a wall in frustration after being dismissed in a Sheffield Shield game, last year. In the IPL, he was ruled out of the 2016 season with a side strain and later developed a shoulder injury.

Replacement Holder named as Marsh's replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Jason Holder as Marsh's replacement. However, it remains to be seen if he gets to play as a number of overseas stars like Kane Williamson are already warming the bench. Meanwhile, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi seems to be getting the nod here. His recent performance in the CPL makes him the front-runner for the spot.

Jason Holder Holder last played an IPL game in 2016