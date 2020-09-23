With less than two weeks to go for the summer transfer window to shut down, a lot is happening as far the movement of top players are concerned. The COVID-19 situation has somehow changed the approach of many top clubs in terms of money being splurged. However, deals are still being done. Here we look at the transfer news roundup.

Alvaro Morata Juventus re-sign Alvaro Morata on loan

Juventus have brought back Alvaro Morata after signing him on loan from Atletico Madrid. Morata has signed a deal till the end of 2020-21 season, but Juventus have options to extend the loan by 12 months or buy him for a pre-agreed fee. Juve will pay Atletico £9.2m for Morata's services this season. Earlier, Morata had signed for Atletico permanently on July 1.

Nelson Semedo Wolves sign Nelson Semedo from Barcelona

Premier League club Wolves have signed Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona. As per reports, the deal could be worth £37m. Wolves were in need of a right-back after selling Matt Doherty to Tottenham. The 26-year-old Semedo made 124 appearances for Barca over the last three seasons. Semedo has signed a contract until 2023 and is the third permanent signing by Wolves this summer.

Luis Suarez Barcelona agree to sell Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have agreed to let striker Luis Suarez join La Liga rivals Atletico. Suarez wasn't in the scheme of things for new coach Roland Koeman. They were happy to release him for free, providing he did not join certain other top clubs. Suarez agreed terms on a reduced salary with Atletico after a move to Juventus fell through because of passport issues.

Vidal Arturo Vidal signs for Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan from Barcelona in a £900,000 deal. The 33-year-old mid-fielder re-united with manager Antonio Conte after the pair won three successive Serie A titles together at Juventus. Vidal, who joined Barcelona in 2018, scored 11 goals in 96 games across competitions. Earlier, he spent four seasons at Juventus and a further three at Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Edouard Mendy Chelsea to announce the capture of Edouard Mendy