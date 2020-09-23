Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in match number five of this year's edition in Abu Dhabi. KKR last won the tournament in 2014 and since then have reached the playoffs thrice. However, they haven't taken their game further to challenge for the trophy. Can KKR go the distance this season? We analyze the same.

Approach KKR will need to better their overall approach

Last season, KKR finished a disappointing fifth, despite a flourish from Andre Russell. This time, the eastern giants cannot just depend of Russell's heroics. They need an overall approach to be more consistent. The likes of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins add the decisive firepower, however, it's the Indian players that need to come out and compliment the side well.

Indian bowlers KKR need solidity in bowling from the Indian contingent

Last season, KKR claimed just 56 wickets in total (fewest). This is an area the side needs to address. The Indian contingent in the pace department will hold the key. KKR have some interesting options but overall the quartet lacks experience. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dismal last season. He needs to find his groove from the start. Varun Chakravarthy's role will be crucial.

Batting KKR's batting can work for them

KKR are contemplating in moving Russell up the order. This would boost the side. With Dinesh Karthik and Morgan in the middle order, KKR have the desired muscle. All three have notable strike-rates especially at the death. Sunil Narine can set the base upfront with his expensive strokes. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will hope to build the play and bat long.

KKR The attributes that go against the side

KKR will be playing eight of their league games in Abu Dhabi. The long boundaries and sluggish tracks will be challenging. They will need to work themselves around. If Russell suffers an injury, KKR will be in trouble. The bench strength as far the Indian batsmen are concerned, lack the firepower. There are question marks too over the team's ability to claim wickets.

Information Verdict: KKR likely to miss the bus this season