Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. Besides De Bruyne, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and goal-keeper Manuel Neuer have also been shortlisted. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on the shortlist for Men's Coach of the Year after guiding the club to a maiden Premier League honor. Here's more.

De Bruyne A look at De Bruyne's exceptional 2019-20 season

De Bruyne had a terrific 2019-20 season. The Belgian scored 13 goals and had a record-equaling 20 assists in the Premier League last season. Overall, he scored 16 goals and contributed with 23 assists across competitions. He was adjudged the Premier League Player of the Season, besides winning the Playmaker of the Season award. De Bruyne also won PFA Player of the Year award.

Duo Robert Lewandowski was phenomenal for Bayern, Neuer impressed

Polish international Robert Lewandowski was exceptional for Bayern and helped them win the treble last season. Lewandowski scored 55 goals in all competitions for Bayern in just 47 matches. Notably, he was the top scorer in the Bundesliga (34), DFB-Pokal (5) and the Champions League (15). Meanwhile, Neuer was superb in both Bundesliga and the Champions League, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Coach Men's Coach of the Year: Klopp, Flick and Nagelsmann nominated

German trio Hansi Flick, Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann have been nominated for the best coach award. Flick took the charge of Bayern in November when they were fourth in the Bundesliga. From there on, he guided them to three trophies. Klopp's Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years. At 33, Nagelsmann helped Leipzig reach their maiden UCL semi-final.

Women's football UEFA Women's Player of the Year award nominees