The thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League witnessed its first high-scoring thriller on Tuesday, as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah.
Notably, the two teams smashed as many as 33 sixes, joint-most in an IPL game.
RR star Sanju Samson smashed nine of them, denting the plight of CSK bowlers.
Here are the other records that he broke in the match.
Joint-fastest fifty against CSK
Samson was all over the CSK bowlers right from the beginning.
His carnage commenced from smashing fast bowler Sam Curran in the fifth over.
He then hammered leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for three belligerent sixes in an over.
Eventually, Samson raced to 11th IPL fifty off mere 19 balls.
This was the joint-fastest fifty against CSK along with KL Rahul (2019).
Joint-second fastest half-centurion for the Royals
Samson also became the joint-second fastest half-centurion for the Royals in the tournament with Owais Shah (19 balls vs RCB, 2012). The overall tally for RR is led by opener Jos Buttler (18 vs DC, 2018), who missed their opening encounter.
Samson slammed nine sixes during the innings
Samson's blistering innings was laced with an astonishing nine sixes.
This was the second time when he smashed as many maximums in an IPL game.
In 2018, the 25-year-old slammed 10 sixes in his 45-ball 92* against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
While Chris Gayle has achieved this feat six times, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Adam Gilchrist and Brendon McCullum have done it twice.
Joint-third-most runs with a single four
Samson struck the ball all around the park and eventually finished on 74 off 32 deliveries.
Interestingly, his majestic innings comprised only a solitary four besides nine sixes.
He smashed the joint-third-most runs in an IPL innings, having hit a single boundary (four), along with Moises Henriques (74* vs DC).
The duo is only behind Gayle (104* vs SRH) and Russell (88* vs CSK)