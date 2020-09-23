The thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League witnessed its first high-scoring thriller on Tuesday, as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah. Notably, the two teams smashed as many as 33 sixes, joint-most in an IPL game. RR star Sanju Samson smashed nine of them, denting the plight of CSK bowlers. Here are the other records that he broke in the match.

Fifty Joint-fastest fifty against CSK

Samson was all over the CSK bowlers right from the beginning. His carnage commenced from smashing fast bowler Sam Curran in the fifth over. He then hammered leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for three belligerent sixes in an over. Eventually, Samson raced to 11th IPL fifty off mere 19 balls. This was the joint-fastest fifty against CSK along with KL Rahul (2019).

Information Joint-second fastest half-centurion for the Royals

Samson also became the joint-second fastest half-centurion for the Royals in the tournament with Owais Shah (19 balls vs RCB, 2012). The overall tally for RR is led by opener Jos Buttler (18 vs DC, 2018), who missed their opening encounter.

Sixes Samson slammed nine sixes during the innings

Samson's blistering innings was laced with an astonishing nine sixes. This was the second time when he smashed as many maximums in an IPL game. In 2018, the 25-year-old slammed 10 sixes in his 45-ball 92* against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Chris Gayle has achieved this feat six times, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Adam Gilchrist and Brendon McCullum have done it twice.

Runs Joint-third-most runs with a single four