Kings XI Punjab are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth fixture of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Notably, the Virat Kohli-side had won their first opening encounter since the 2016 edition. Meanwhile, KXIP would want to move on from their painful loss, which was decided by a one-sided Super Over. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match on September 24 (7:30 PM IST). In the previous two games at this venue, the wicket assisted both fast and spin bowling. Moreover, the batsmen found it difficult to play on the up. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

KXIP KXIP could play Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The KXIP batsmen were certainly under the scanner against DC as none except Mayank Agarwal fired. They could bring back Universe Boss Chris Gayle to bolster the batting line-up. Among bowlers, one of Sheldon Cottrell or Chris Jordan might be dropped to accommodate Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Probable XI: Rahul (C/WK), Gayle, Mayank, Nair, Sarfaraz, Maxwell, Gowtham, Cottrell, Mujeeb, Bishnoi, Shami.

RCB RCB unlikely to make any change in the XI

South African all-rounder Chris Morris won't be available for RCB in the next game as he is still recovering from a side strain. Hence, skipper Virat Kohli is expected to stick with Josh Philippe as the fourth overseas option. Besides, any other alteration in the XI is unlikely. Probable XI: Finch, Padikkal, Kohli (C), de Villiers, Philippe (WK), Sundar, Dube, Saini, Yadav, Steyn, Chahal.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

The competition between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been neck-to-neck. In a total of 24 matches, both the sides have won 12 matches apiece. However, RCB have won the last four matches against KXIP.

Records Records that can be broken in the match

If Chris Gayle makes it to the XI, he (4,484) could become the sixth cricketer to score 4,500 IPL runs. Meanwhile, Kohli requires 10 maximums to complete 200 sixes in the tournament. His compatriot AB de Villiers is 20 runs away from reaching 700 against KXIP. Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal (19) could become the seventh-highest wicket-taker against KXIP if he surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21)

