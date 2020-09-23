-
Kings XI Punjab will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of 2020 IPL.
While KXIP lost their tournament opener to Delhi Capitals, RCB will aim to win their second game this season.
Besides, all eyes will be on the high-voltage battle between Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.
Here we analyze Kohli's performance against Shami in the IPL.
Kohli vs Shami: Stats that matter
Kohli is presently the leading run-scorer in the IPL and only one of the two batsmen to score 5,000 runs in the tournament.
Even then, he has struggled against the pace of KXIP pace spearhead Mohammed Shami.
As of now, the RCB captain has managed to score only 40 runs off 27 balls by Shami and has been dismissed as many as three times.
Kohli vs Shami in Indian Premier League
KXIP vs RCB: IPL 2019
In the previous season, the Royal Challengers dominated Punjab in both the matches.
Notably, AB de Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match in the two games.
In the first game, Kohli (67) and de Villiers (59*) helped RCB chase 174 with four balls to spare.
Meanwhile, the latter once again showed his class as RCB defended 202 in the next game.
IPL 2020: What to expect?
Although RCB won their opening encounter, Kohli was dismissed on 14 (13).
He is yet to score his maiden boundary this season.
On the other hand, Shami was the pick of KXIP bowlers against DC as he registered bowling figures of 15/3.
Interestingly, Shami dismissed the former twice last year.
It will be interesting to see who comes on top in the upcoming season.