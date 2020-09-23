Kings XI Punjab will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of 2020 IPL. While KXIP lost their tournament opener to Delhi Capitals, RCB will aim to win their second game this season. Besides, all eyes will be on the high-voltage battle between Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Here we analyze Kohli's performance against Shami in the IPL.

Kohli is presently the leading run-scorer in the IPL and only one of the two batsmen to score 5,000 runs in the tournament. Even then, he has struggled against the pace of KXIP pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. As of now, the RCB captain has managed to score only 40 runs off 27 balls by Shami and has been dismissed as many as three times.

In the previous season, the Royal Challengers dominated Punjab in both the matches. Notably, AB de Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match in the two games. In the first game, Kohli (67) and de Villiers (59*) helped RCB chase 174 with four balls to spare. Meanwhile, the latter once again showed his class as RCB defended 202 in the next game.

