Mumbai Indians extended their winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This was MI's 20th victory against KKR in 26 IPL matches across editions. Mumbai posted a challenging score of 195/5, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 80. In reply, KKR failed to get going and lost the match. Here we present the list of records broken.

KKR vs MI How did the match pan out?

KKR were horrible with the ball last season and they were poor for most parts of the game tonight. Despite getting Quinton de Kock early on, KKR allowed the match to slip by bowling too short. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav batted beautifully together. MI maintained their positive approach and got to 195/5. In reply, KKR struggled to find any momentum in their innings.

Sixes Rohit gets to 200 IPL sixes

Rohit was superb and dispatched anything that was short. He scored a 54-ball 80. Rohit, who smashed six sixes in the match, raced to the mark of 200 IPL maximums. He became the fourth batsman to achieve this mark after Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (214), and MS Dhoni (212). Rohit has now hit 37 IPL fifties and equaled Shikhar Dhawan's tally.

Records Rohit first to score 900-plus runs against KKR

Rohit has amassed 4,990 runs in the IPL at 31.78. Notably, he raced to 900-plus runs against KKR and became the first batsman to do so (904). He surpassed David Warner's tally of 829. Rohit smashes his sixth career fifty against KKR. The senior batsman also surpassed the 3,800-run mark for MI in IPL (3,820). He smashed his 29th IPL fifty for MI.

KKR bowlers Narine impresses, Kuldeep and Cummins disappoint

Sunil Narine (1/22) raced to 123 career IPL scalps. He is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker against MI (22 scalps). Kuldeep Yadav, who had an economy rate of 8.66 in IPL 2019, conceded at 9.75 tonight. Pat Cummins, who was bought for Rs. 15.50 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, conceded runs at 16.30 after giving away 49 in three overs.

Notable feats Other notable feats achieved in the match