Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 11:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians extended their winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
This was MI's 20th victory against KKR in 26 IPL matches across editions.
Mumbai posted a challenging score of 195/5, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 80.
In reply, KKR failed to get going and lost the match.
Here we present the list of records broken.
KKR were horrible with the ball last season and they were poor for most parts of the game tonight.
Despite getting Quinton de Kock early on, KKR allowed the match to slip by bowling too short.
Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav batted beautifully together.
MI maintained their positive approach and got to 195/5.
In reply, KKR struggled to find any momentum in their innings.
Rohit was superb and dispatched anything that was short. He scored a 54-ball 80.
Rohit, who smashed six sixes in the match, raced to the mark of 200 IPL maximums.
He became the fourth batsman to achieve this mark after Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (214), and MS Dhoni (212).
Rohit has now hit 37 IPL fifties and equaled Shikhar Dhawan's tally.
🚨 Milestone Alert— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
The HITMAN now has 200* SIXES in the IPL.@ImRo45 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/aaM9XVYyD6
Rohit has amassed 4,990 runs in the IPL at 31.78.
Notably, he raced to 900-plus runs against KKR and became the first batsman to do so (904).
He surpassed David Warner's tally of 829.
Rohit smashes his sixth career fifty against KKR.
The senior batsman also surpassed the 3,800-run mark for MI in IPL (3,820).
He smashed his 29th IPL fifty for MI.
Sunil Narine (1/22) raced to 123 career IPL scalps.
He is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker against MI (22 scalps).
Kuldeep Yadav, who had an economy rate of 8.66 in IPL 2019, conceded at 9.75 tonight.
Pat Cummins, who was bought for Rs. 15.50 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, conceded runs at 16.30 after giving away 49 in three overs.
Kieron Pollard became the first MI player to notch 150 appearances in the IPL.
Surya (47) went past the 1,600-run mark in the competition (1,608).
This was the first time Dinesh Karthik batted in the top three in IPL since April 2015 when he was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jasprit Bumrah raced to 85 career IPL scalps and equaled Albie Morkel's tally.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.