Kings XI Punjab are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number of six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Notably, the match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which hosted two matches earlier. Delhi Capitals and KXIP played out a Super Over, before RCB overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Ahead of another stern contest, we present the pitch report.

Report A look at the pitch report and conditions

In both the games played here in IPL 2020, we have seen that it is not the best of wickets to bat on. In both matches a score around 160 was defended and one can expect something similar in this game as well. The pacers have enjoyed success in the initial two games and they will fancy their chances here once again.

IPL 2014 How did the teams fare at this venue in 2014?

KXIP and RCB played in Dubai during the IPL 2014 edition. Punjab won that match by five wickets. KXIP played the one game here, whereas, RCB had beaten Mumbai Indians in the other league encounter. KXIP had restricted RCB to 124/8 and won the game with seven balls to spare. Meanwhile, MI managed 115/9 against RCB, who won the game by seven wickets.

Information Dubai to host 24 of 56 league matches

In 2014, the IPL was shifted to the UAE as it clashed with the General Elections. A total of 20 matches were held in the nation, with Dubai International Stadium hosting seven games. This time, the stadium will host 24 of 56 league matches.

T20Is Stats at this venue in T20Is