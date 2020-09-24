Defending champions Mumbai Indians notched their first victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. After losing against Chennai Super Kings in the opener, MI tamed Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Four-time IPL winners MI got back to their groove and dominated the scenes across the field. Here we analyze why MI are favorites to win IPL 2020.

Fielding MI can build from the energy displayed on the field

One major factor that helped MI beat KKR by 49 runs was their brilliance on the field. Right from the start of KKR's innings, MI looked lively and set the bar high. The energy on the field was seen as players stuck to their task. Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya claimed excellent catches. Kieron Pollard showed his brilliance in getting Shubman Gill out.

Bowling MI have one of the best bowling attacks in IPL

MI's success in winning four IPL titles depended a lot on their impeccable bowling. Their pace department, in particular, has always been top notch. Against KKR, the likes of Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah got the job done. They executed the bouncers well and got the basics right. The team enjoys bowling with pace and one can expect more as things progress.

Captaincy Under Rohit's captaincy, MI can fly high

Rohit Sharma has played an important role as a skipper in guiding the team to four titles. He is in sync with the game and its demands. Rohit, who has notched 61 wins as MI skipper in the tournament, has the luxury of a settled side on offer. He allows the players to express themselves. Rohit is a sound planner and makes informed decisions.

Batting MI's settled batting line-up a big positive