Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will be aiming to get the job done against Kings XI Punjab when the two sides meet tonight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RCB got off to a winning start in IPL 2020 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli, who is the highest run-getter in IPL, has a decent record against KXIP. We analyze his performance.

Runs Kohli has amassed 632 runs against KXIP

Across IPL editions, Kohli has scored a total of 632 runs against KXIP in 23 matches. He averages 30.09 against KXIP at a strike-rate of 131.12. The 31-year-old has amassed one century and two fifties. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer against KXIP in the competition. His team-mate AB de Villiers has notched 680 runs and is sixth on the list.

Records Records Kohli can script in the match against KXIP

Overall, Kohli has scored 5,426 runs in the IPL (highest) at an average of 37.68. He has slammed five tons and 36 fifties. On Thursday, Kohli needs 74 runs to become the first player to reach a tally of 5,500. He can get to his 37th IPL fifty and equal Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli can also go past 700 runs against KXIP.

Do you know? Kohli holds this unique record against KXIP

Notably, Kohli is the highest run-scorer against KXIP when it comes to playing for a single outfit. All of his 632 runs have come while representing RCB since the 2008 edition.

Information Kohli has won seven matches against KXIP as captain

Kohli has captained RCB in 14 matches against KXIP. He has registered seven wins, besides suffering seven losses. Notably, RCB won both matches against KXIP in the 2019 edition of the IPL.