Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died of a massive heart attack. The 59-year-old Jones, who was part of Star Sports commentary team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai. He was an active cricket analyst and had been a part of the IPL for a while now.

Career A look at Dean Jones' career

The former Aussie legend played 52 Test matches scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55. He registered 11 centuries and was an important member of Allan Border's team. Jones also featured in 164 ODIs and scored 6,068 runs with the help of seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Statement He died of sudden cardiac arrest: Star India issues statement

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM," Star India, whom Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement, as per ESPNCricinfo. "He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time," the statement read.

'Jones was a champion commentator'

"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe," the statement added.

Jones Jones brought new dimensions with his gameplay

Jones made his ODI debut in 1984 and brought new dimensions as a batsman. He used his feet to charge bowlers and complimented his style with his aggressive running between the wickets. He was a vital cog in Australia's revolution under Allan Border. Jones played a pivotal role for Australia as they clinched a maiden World Cup title at the Eden Gardens in 1987.

Test cricket When Jones ended up in hospital after scoring 210

Jones' heroics in Test cricket must not be forgotten. He played a significant role in helping Australia win the 1989 Ashes series against England. Also, during the tied Test against India in 1986, Jones scored 210 in humid conditions in Madras (Chennai). Jones ended up in hospital on a saline drip. His epic knock is regarded as one of the best Test innings ever.

