Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in match number seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Friday. CSK, who started on a winning note by beating Mumbai Indians, lost the second encounter against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, DC overcame Kings XI Punjab in their opening encounter, which got decided by a Super Over. Here we present the preview of CSK vs DC.

CSK vs DC CSK aim to bounce back, DC hope to better themselves

CSK will be aiming to make a comeback and get the job done. All eyes will be on MS Dhoni and his batting position. CSK were poor across departments against RR and need answers. For DC, they will hope to work on their batting. The top order needs to fire after missing out against KXIP. R Ashwin's shoulder injury will be assessed.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

CSK probable XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood. DC probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.

Information CSK to be without Rayudu and Bravo

CSK are set to be without Ambati Rayudu for the match against DC owing to a hamstring niggle. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo, who has a knee injury is also set to miss action. CSK are optimistic about having the duo back for their next game.

Details Timing, TV listing and pitch report

The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar. An even contest between bat and ball is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Spinners will play a significant role as the match progresses. 160 will be a par score on this wicket.

Information Dream11 team prediction CSK vs DC