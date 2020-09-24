Record-breaking KL Rahul smashed a defiant 132* to help Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Rahul's brilliance saw KXIP amass 206/3 in 20 overs. RCB had an off day on the field and failed to chase down the target. Here we present the list of records broken.

KXIP vs RCB How did the match pan out?

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (26) added 57 runs for the first wicket. Another 57 runs were added for the second wicket after Nicholas Pooran supported Rahul. RCB pulled things back as KXIP were reduced to 128/3. However, Rahul was dropped twice and he made RCB pay in a 69-ball 132*. In reply, RCB were rocked early on and never recovered from there on.

Records KL Rahul smashes a host of records

Rahul was superb against RCB as he smashed 14 fours and seven sixes. He brought up his second career IPL century. This was Rahul's highest IPL score, overhauling the previous best of 100*. His 132*-run knock is now the highest score by any Indian in the IPL. The knock is also the highest individual score by a captain in the competition.

Runs Rahul gets past 2,000 IPL runs

Rahul surpassed the 2,000-run mark and has raced to 2,130 in the tournament. Rahul went past the likes of Adam Gilchrist (2,069) and Steve Smith (2,091) in terms of runs. He has 192 fours and 89 sixes under his belt. Rahul went past the 1,400-run mark for KXIP at 58.54. He became the third batsman to achieve this mark.

Twitter Post Milestone for Rahul

RCB Unwanted feats scripted by RCB

RCB's fielding have been poor the trend has continued after Virat Kohli dropped Rahul twice. In two matches, RCB haved dropped six catches already this season. Notably, they dropped 24 catches last season - the most among all teams. RCB pacer Umesh Yadav has given away 83 runs in seven overs this season. Interestingly, he hasn't bowled a single over in the death phase.

Numbers Other crucial numbers scripted in this match

Mohammed Shami raced to 23 wickets for KXIP in the competition. RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1/25) has 104 scalps under his belt. AB de Villiers (28) went past MS Dhoni's tally of 4,464 runs (4,474). This was the 15th match Kohli captained against KXIP in the IPL. He has lost eight so far.

Do you know? Rahul scripts these interesting numbers as well