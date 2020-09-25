Bayern Munich won the UEFA Super Cup after beating a resilient Sevilla in extra time in Budapest. 15,180 fans witnessed the action between Champions League winners Bayern and Europa League winners Seviila. Bayern, who won the treble last season, got the job done in a 2-1 victory. This was their fourth trophy in 2020. Here are the records broken.

#SuperCup How did the match pan out?

In this hard-fought encounter, Sevilla took the lead from the penalty spot on 13 minutes when Lucas Ocampos scored an outrageous "no look" penalty. Bayern equalized before the break, with Leon Goretzka scoring from Robert Lewandowski's superb touch. Both teams had chances to seal the deal but things went into extra time. Substitute Javi Martinez scored a header in the 104th minute.

Record Bayern are now 32 games unbeaten in all competitions

Bayern are now 32 games unbeaten in all competitions as they ended Sevilla's own 21-game unbeaten run. The Bavarians have extended their 100% win record to 23 games in all competitions. Since their last defeat in any competition on December 7, Bayern have recorded 31 wins and one draw so far. In this unbeaten phase, they have won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UCL trophies.

Flick Flick scripts these numbers as Bayern manager

Hansi Flick had joined the club as an assistant manager in July 2019. In November, Flick was promoted to the interim manager position and then became permanent in December. In 38 games managed across competitions, Flick has won 35, besides losing only twice. He has win percentage of 92.11. Under him, Bayern have a goal difference of +99.

Stats Lewandowski excels, Flick second German manager to win Super Cup

Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski has been involved in 11 goals in the last 6 games in all competitions, scoring five and assisting six. For the second time in a row the UEFA Super Cup is won by a German manager. Notably, prior to Jurgen Klopp and Flick's win, no German manager had won this trophy.