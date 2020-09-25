Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 01:41 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Legend Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on social media platform Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Notably, KXIP defeated RCB by 97 runs as skipper Kohli had a forgettable outing on the field.
Here is all about this controversy.
Gavaskar dragged Anushka for Kohli's awful show on the field and that didn't go well with the RCB fans.
Several women also pointed out the misogynistic undertone of the comment made by the former cricketer.
The comment was in bad taste, especially since it came from a former cricketer.
Several fans have suggested that Gavaskar should be removed from the commentary panel.
Kohli dropped KL Rahul twice- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.
Rahul went on to slam a record-breaking 132* to help KXIP post 206/3.
RCB, who didn't offer any substance during the chase, saw Kohli get dismissed for one run.
RCB, who won their opening encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, suffered a heavy defeat. They were poor on the field. In two matches, RCB have already dropped six catches. Notably, they dropped 24 catches last season - the most among all teams.
KXIP captain Rahul smashed 14 fours and seven sixes.
He brought up his second IPL century.
This was Rahul's highest IPL score, overhauling the previous best of 100*.
His 132*-run knock is now the highest score by any Indian in the IPL.
The knock is also the highest individual score by a captain in the competition.
He also surpassed the 2,000-run mark.
