Legend Sunil Gavaskar is facing backlash on social media platform Twitter for his controversial comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Notably, KXIP defeated RCB by 97 runs as skipper Kohli had a forgettable outing on the field. Here is all about this controversy.

Fans suggest Gavaskar should be removed from the commentary panel

Gavaskar dragged Anushka for Kohli's awful show on the field and that didn't go well with the RCB fans. Several women also pointed out the misogynistic undertone of the comment made by the former cricketer. The comment was in bad taste, especially since it came from a former cricketer. Several fans have suggested that Gavaskar should be removed from the commentary panel.

Kohli dropped Rahul twice, got dismissed for just one run

Kohli dropped KL Rahul twice- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. Rahul went on to slam a record-breaking 132* to help KXIP post 206/3. RCB, who didn't offer any substance during the chase, saw Kohli get dismissed for one run.

RCB disappoint big time against KXIP

RCB, who won their opening encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, suffered a heavy defeat. They were poor on the field. In two matches, RCB have already dropped six catches. Notably, they dropped 24 catches last season - the most among all teams.

KL Rahul was superb against RCB in Dubai