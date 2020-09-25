Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has urged fans to be patient with MS Dhoni. Dhoni faced severe backlash regarding his approach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals. CSK lost the match by 16 runs. Fleming said the CSK skipper will get better as he spends more time in the middle. Here's more on the same.

Dhoni vs RR How MSD went about his game against RR?

When MSD came into the crease, the required run rate at arrival was 16.26. CSK needed 103 off 38 balls to win the match. Dhoni scored nine off 12 balls till the 19th over. However, CSK needed 38 needed off last over and the match was dusted. MSD hit three sixes in a row. He finished on an unbeaten 29 off 17 deliveries.

Dhoni Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July 2019

Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July 2019, in India's ICC World Cup semi-final ouster against New Zealand. The former Indian captain retired from international cricket since, and has now taken charge of his IPL franchise after 14 months of inactivity. CSK held a training camp before their departure to UAE. They arrived in UAE early but COVID-19 cases in the unit hampered them.

Fleming Fleming lashes out at Dhoni's critics

Fleming lashed out at critics and said expecting MSD to fire instantly will not work. "MS is one of the players that hasn't played much cricket in the last year-and-a-half. Everyone expects MS to come out and do what he has done in the past. It doesn't just happen, it takes a bit of work," Fleming was quoted as saying by CSK's official website.

Words 'Expecting Dhoni to get a 30-ball 70 will be tough'

Fleming also stated that expecting Dhoni to hit a 30-ball 70 will be a tough ask. "To come in and expect him to get a 30-ball 70 would be a tough ask and we've other players also who are in good form and can do a job. So, it's valuing what each player can do," he said.

Dhoni I haven't batted for a long time, says Dhoni