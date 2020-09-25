Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals tonight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. After facing a lot of flak for his approach in the loss against Rajasthan Royals, CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be the prime focus and his batting position will be key. Notably, Dhoni has performed well against DC spinners in the IPL. We analyze the same.

DC Delhi have a quality spin attack this season

Delhi have quality spinners in their squad. The addition of R Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab was a wise move. Ashwin claimed 2/2 before walking off the ground after a shoulder injury in the game against KXIP. Axar Patel showed his class with figures of 1/14. If Ashwin misses out against CSK, Delhi could call upon Amit Mishra. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane adds serious depth.

Cricketpedia Dhoni boasts of terrific numbers against current DC spinners

IPL Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-scorer against Delhi

Dhoni has scored 572 career IPL runs against DC at 35.75 at a rate of 138.16. Notably, he is the sixth-highest run-scorer against DC in the tournament and has three fifties under his belt. He needs 35 runs more to get past Suresh Raina's tally of 607 runs against DC. Indian captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs against DC (825) at 63.46.

Information Dhoni can get past 4,500 runs in IPL

Dhoni has notched 4,461 runs in the IPL so far. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman is 39 shy of registering 4,500 runs in the tourney. He is also in line to get past Chris Gayle (4,484) and AB de Villiers (4,474) in terms of runs.

Twitter Post Dhoni vs Amit Mishra in IPL