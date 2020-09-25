The draw of the 2020 French Open is out and Andy Murray is all set to take on Stan Wawrinka in the first round. Both Murray and Wawrinka are former three-time Grand Slam winners. Meanwhile, US Open 2020 champion Dominic Thiem will open his campaign against Marin Cilic. In the women's section, favorite Simona Halep will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Here's more.

Murray Wild-card entrant Murray will hope to get past Wawrinka

Britain's former world number one Murray had been given a wild-card to the main draw of the French Open. The 33-year-old Scot, who won the 2016 French Open, required hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 to save his career. In 2017, Murray and Wawrinka fought out a thrilling five-set semi-final which saw the veteran Swiss triumph from two sets to one down.

Djokovic Can Djokovic prevail at Roland Garros?

World number one Novak Djokovic, who won the Rome Masters recently, is bidding to win Roland Garros for the second time after his 2016 victory and collect an 18th Grand Slam. He starts against Sweden's 22-year-old Mikael Ymer. Russia's Daniil Medvedev is Djokovic's scheduled semi-final opponent. However, the Russian hasn't won a match at Roland Garros in three visits.

Nadal Nadal is aiming to win his 13th French Open crown

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his 13th French Open crown. The Spaniard begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov. Nadal, who is one Slam shy of equaling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20, is scheduled to face third seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. The 34-year-old Spaniard beat the Austrian in the last two finals in Paris.

Women's singles In Barty and Osaka's absence, the focus in on Halep

In the women's singles section, defending champion and world number one Ashleigh Barty is skipping this year's French Open over health fears caused by the coronavirus pandemic. US Open 2020 winner Naomi Osaka is also absent through an injury. The focus shifts to 2018 winner Simona Halep, who bagged the Italian Open crown recently. The Romanian is the favorite to win this year's crown.

Serena Serena Williams vying for a record-equaling 24th Slam

Serena Williams, a three-time champion in Paris, continues her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam. Serena, who turns 39 on Saturday, begins against compatriot Kristie Ahn who she defeated in the first round of the US Open. The veteran could face old rival and close friend Victoria Azarenka in the last 16, just weeks after the Belarusian star won their US Open semi-final.

