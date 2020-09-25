Kolkata Knight Riders will be out to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in Abu Dhabi. KKR were dismal against Mumbai Indians and were outplayed across all three departments. SRH lost their opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be keen to get two points. Here is the match preview.

Team news Changes expected as KKR and SRH face each other

One expects KKR to drop Nikhil Naik and Sandeep Warrier from the playing XI against SRH. The likes of Siddesh Lad and Prasidh Krishna could come in as their replacements. SRH, who saw Mitchell Marsh get ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an injury, could include Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as his replacement.

Preview Both teams have to pick themselves up and offer substance

KKR saw stars such as Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan fail collectively against MI. Skipper Dinesh Karthik will need his bowlers to come up with the goods and stick to basics. The batting too requires sharpness. Meanwhile, SRH will be hoping that skipper David Warner fires for them. They have a better bowling unit and that will be a major strength.

Probable XI KKR vs SRH probable XI

KKR probable XI - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Siddesh Lad, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. SRH probable XI - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Key info Dream11 team prediction, head-to-head record, timing and TV listing

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 team prediction: David Warner, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow (c & wk), Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, T Natarajan. The two sides have met 17 times, with KKR leading the show 10-7. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It's set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Information KKR vs SRH - Pitch report