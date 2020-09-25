Kings XI Punjab will be confident to get the job done against Rajasthan Royals when they meet each other on Sunday in match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The focus will be on two genuine performers in the form of KL Rahul and Jofra Archer. KXIP skipper Rahul will hope to outsmart Archer. Here's more on the same.

KL Rahul Rahul has been a prime asset for KXIP

In his maiden season at KXIP in IPL 2018, Rahul smashed 659 runs in 14 matches at 54.91. He struck six half-centuries. In IPL 2019, the right-handed batsman amassed 593 runs at 53.90. He went on to register one hundred and six fifties. In IPL 2020, Rahul scored 21 against DC, before striking a record-breaking 132* against RCB. He has 153 runs this season.

Do you know? Rahul has dominated the scenes against Archer

Rahul, who has been part of KXIP since 2018, has scored 58 runs off 34 balls against Archer in the competition. Notably, the Englishman hasn't managed to dismiss the Indian batsman till now.

Archer Archer has claimed 27 wickets in IPL so far

Archer made his IPL debut for the Royals in IPL 2018 edition. The fast bowler impressed after claiming 15 scalps in just 10 games at 21.66. Last season, Archer played 11 games and took 11 wickets at 26.45. In IPL 2020, he took one wicket against CSK, giving away 26 runs from four overs.

Information Rahul vs Archer - A crucial battle awaits everyone

Both Rahul and Archer are solid customers and genuine match-winners in the game. Archer can generate great pace and will test Rahul effectively. However, Rahul has handled Archer well up till now and will relish the challenge once again.