Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. This was Delhi's second successive win in the IPL 2020 season. Delhi amassed 175/3 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Shreyas Iyer-led side then bowled well to restrict CSK (131/7). Here we present the list of records broken.

#CSKvsDC How did the match pan out?

Delhi started well as Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Prithvi Shaw (64) put on 94 runs for the first wicket. CSK pulled things back in the middle overs, before Rishabh Pant (37* off 25) and Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22) helped them get past 170. In reply, CSK were never in the chase after a superb bowling show by the DC unit.

Feats Notable feats registered by the DC batsmen

Prithvi shaw went past the 650-run mark in IPL (667). The youngster amassed his fifth IPL fifty. Dhawan surpassed the 4,600-run mark and raced to 97 sixes. Iyer, who hit one boundary in his 26-run knock, has now registered 150 IPL fours. Pant surpassed the 1,800-run mark in the competition (1,806). He went past Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1,802 runs.

Duo Dhoni and Piyush register these stats

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who accounted for one catch and a stumping, has raced to 137 career IPL dismissals. He now has 98 catches and 39 stumpings. Piyush Chawla (2/33) raced to 154 IPL wickets. Chawla is now the second-highest wicket-taker against Delhi in the IPL (23). He went past Lasith Malinga's tally of 22 scalps.

Faf du Plessis Faf gets past 2,000 IPL runs

Faf du Plessis (43) has gone past the 2,000-run mark in the competition (2,026). The South African batsman went past 150 runs in IPL 2020 and became only the second batsman to do so after KL Rahul (153). Notably, Faf is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 (173 runs).

Do you know? DC win just their seventh match against CSK

This was the 22nd meeting between CSK and Delhi. DC have now won on seven occasions against MS Dhoni's side. Dhoni lost his 71st match as captain in the IPL.