Chennai Super Kings lost their second game since registering a victory over Mumbai Indians in the 2020 IPL tournament opener. The MS Dhoni-led Yellow army were handed a 44-run defeat by Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the season. It was a clinical performance by DC as they defended 175 successfully. Here are the key learnings from the game.

CSK openers Vijay, Watson failed to deliver against DC

So far, the CSK openers haven't been able to find their feet in the tournament. Both Murali Vijay and Shane Watson looked rusty initially during the run-chase. Although the duo scored at a decent rate, the latter (14) mistimed a stroke off Axar Patel and was caught in deep mid-wicket. Vijay (10) too fell to Anrich Nortje in the following over.

DC openers Paradoxically, DC openers were spot-on

Delhi Capitals' opening partnership remained the difference between the two sides. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw did their job ideally, scoring 36 in the powerplay. The duo then shifted gears and racked up 66 runs in the next six overs, bowled by Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja. Eventually, Dhawan (35) and Shaw (64) finished with 94-run stand.

MS Dhoni Dhoni's decisions not up to the mark

Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been known for his intuitive decisions on the field. However, his framework hasn't gone CSK's way in the last two matches. In the match against DC, he allotted the number four slot to Ruturaj Gaikwad when the team was reduced to 34/2. Moreover, Dhoni once again demoted himself in the batting order, a plan that didn't work.

Information Ravindra Jadeja conceded over 40 runs against DC

Ravindra Jadeja's form has added to the woes of CSK. In the three matches, his bowling figures read as - 42/2 vs MI, 40/0 vs RR, and 44/0 vs DC. Meanwhile, he is yet to fire with the bat as well.

Spinners Axar, Mishra keep the CSK batsmen quiet