Manchester City face Leicester City in gameweek three of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday. City, who played their first match in gameweek 2, overcame Wolves 3-1. They take on a Leicester side, who have won their first two matches of the league season. Ahead of a crunch encounter between the two teams, we look at the match preview.

Team news Man City vs Leicester City: Team news and selection

Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be fit despite needing treatment following a heavy challenge during the League Cup. Defender Aymeric Laporte is unavailable due to COVID-19 regulations, while Nicolas Otamendi is also among those sidelined. For Leicester City, Wilfried Ndidi needs surgery on a groin injury and will be out for up to 12 weeks as Ricardo Pereira remains out.

#MCILEI City will hope to get the job done

Manchester City will be keen to get the job done against Leicester. City have injury issues but they will need to suffice with the players available to them. With Liverpool firing in all cylinders, City need to keep up and perform. For the Foxes, it's a massive clash and they will hope to work well on the counter. Defensively, they need a solid show.

Stat attack Here are the key stats ahead of the match

Manchester City have won six of the past seven Premier League meetings against Leicester. Pep Guardiola's side has been ruthless at home and have won their last seven fixtures by an aggregate score of 26-1. Leicester will be aiming to win three straight league games at the start of a top-flight campaign for the first time.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Manchester City vs Leicester City, Dream11 team prediction: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Evans, Castagne; Tielemans, De Bruyne (c); Barnes, Foden, Sterling; Vardy (vc). The match is set to start at 9:00 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 3-1.

Fixtures Premier League, gameweek 3 fixtures and timings (IST)