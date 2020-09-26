Last updated on Sep 26, 2020, 02:32 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Notably, both the teams lost their opening encounters to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on SRH opener David Warner, who loves facing the KKR.
Here, we analyze his record against KKR.
Presently, Warner is the fourth-highest run-scorer and highest among overseas players in the IPL (4,712).
His record in IPL against KKR is even more significant.
So far, he has amassed 829 runs from 21 matches, at an average of 43.63 and a strike-rate of 147.77, against them.
He needs 75 more runs to displace Rohit Sharma (904) and become the highest run-getter against KKR.
Warner has the joint-third-most 50+ scores (6) against KKR along with Shikhar Dhawan in IPL. The duo is only behind Rohit Sharma (7) and Suresh Raina (8) on the list. Besides, he has also slammed second-most sixes (37) against the franchise after Chris Gayle (49).
Over the years, Warner has become a successful player of spin, especially in the white-ball cricket.
In the IPL, he has smashed KKR spinner Sunil Narine for 141 runs from 87 balls.
However, the latter has also dismissed him twice.
Similarly, leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has uprooted him two times in the IPL.
Meanwhile, Warner owns 53 runs in 37 balls against him.
#KuldeepYadav will the key for #KKR to counter #DavidWarner #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 https://t.co/rKEIB6Sl4g pic.twitter.com/oGnsAGTgJF— Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) September 26, 2020
In the tournament opener of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner's innings (6) ended in an unfortunate manner as he got run-out.
Considering his eminence, Warner will go after the KKR bowlers right from the first ball.
He would aim to fetch a monumental score and complement his opening partner Jonny Bairstow.
Also, it will be interesting to see how he deals with Kuldeep and Narine.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.