England opener Jonny Bairstow turned 31 on Saturday. Bairstow, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, has earned a stature of an established top order batsman. In Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening game of the ongoing IPL season, he emerged as the lone warrior (61) as they fell 10 runs short. On his birthday, we take a look at his interesting IPL records.

SRH Bairstow has been SRH's prized possession

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Bairstow for Rs. 2.2 crore at the IPL 2019 auction. During the season, he formed a considerable opening pair with his Australian counterpart David Warner. The duo went on to record the highest opening stand (185) in the IPL history, during a game against RCB. Meanwhile, Bairstow finished the season with 445 runs at an incredible average of 55.62

Stats Bairstow's record versus KKR

Bairstow would want to make the most of his form in the upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Although he has played only a single season, he left his mark in the two games against KKR in 2019. He scores in the two games read as - 39 (35) and 80* (43). In total, Bairstow has aggregated 119 runs against them in the IPL.

Information Bairstow's record against KKR spinners

Interestingly, none of the current KKR bowlers have dismissed Bairstow in the IPL. He has scored 18 runs off 15 balls against veteran spinner Sunil Narine, while his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav has conceded four runs against Bairstow.

KKR Will Bairstow fire against KKR?