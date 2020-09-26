The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season started on September 19 and a week has passed by. Seven matches have been played so far with Delhi Capitals maintaining a 100% record after two wins on the trot. Besides a few cliff hangers, the tournament in UAE has seen several one-sided contests since then. Here we present the takeaways from the opening week.

Toss Teams put into bat have won six games

The first week witnessed captains wanting to chase after winning the toss. In all seven games, the trend continued. However, only the opening match was won chasing with the rest of the wins coming for teams who batted first (six straight games). Notably, this is the first occasion where six games have been won batting first in the opening week since 2014.

Spinners Spinners have done well in the opening week

According to Cricbuzz, in the first week of IPL 2020, spinners have bowled 100 overs. Notably, 83 of them have been bowled in the middle overs. Spinners have accumulated 32 wickets in total, with 19 coming in the middle overs. Also, the spin bowlers have averaged 7.88 between overs 7-15. Leg-spinners have done well, claiming 22 wickets. Meanwhile, the pacers have clinched 54 scalps.

Fielding Fielding hasn't been up to the mark

Majority of the players are playing cricket after a long break amid the coronavirus pandemic. The seven matches have seen players being rusty at times on the field. So far, a total of 17 catches have gone down. RCB lead the list with six dropped catches, whereas, Delhi have seen five catches going down.

Duo The two costliest buys in IPL auction fail to deliver

In the IPL 2020 auction, the Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell fetched the maximum sums. Cummins was bought by KKR for Rs. 15.50 crore, whereas, KXIP shelled out Rs. 10.75 crore for Maxwell. However, both players disappointed in the opening week. Maxwell managed just six runs in two matches. Pacer Cummins gave away 49 runs from three overs against Mumbai.

CSK Chennai have left it too late while chasing

CSK got off to a perfect start against champions Mumbai in the opening encounter, however, from there on their application while chasing has baffled everyone. In pursuit of 217 against Rajasthan Royals, CSK left it too late and MS Dhoni's three sixes in the final over came when the game was lost. Against DC, CSK repeated similar mistakes and were never in the game.

Twitter Post Unique stat from IPL 2020 opening week