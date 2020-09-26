Last updated on Sep 26, 2020, 06:16 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth fixture of 2020 IPL at Abu Dhabi.
Notably, the two teams lost their tournament openers to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.
As KKR eye a maiden win this season, they would expect star all-rounder Andre Russell to produce his magic.
We analyze his IPL performance against SRH.
As of now, Russell has scored 1,411 runs from 65 matches at an average of 32.81 in the IPL.
He also has 56 wickets to his name.
Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell has racked up 102 runs from eight games at a strike-rate of 164.51.
The tally also includes 9 sixes and 6 fours.
Meanwhile, Russell has taken six wickets at 25.66 against them.
The previous edition of IPL witnessed the Russell Storm as he finished with a record 52 sixes. This was 18 more than the next-best Chris Gayle (34). It is interesting to note that Russell takes only 6.35 balls to slam a six in the IPL.
Do you know? @Russell12A can hit a maximum in almost every over (IPL).— Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) September 26, 2020
Will he take the SRH bowlers to cleaners tonight? #KKR #SRH #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 https://t.co/yLSj0DnmXq pic.twitter.com/0x8IBbo6rc
The battle between star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Russell is certainly going to grab eyeballs.
So far, Russell has scored 8 runs from as many balls against Rashid in IPL, while the latter has dismissed him only once.
However, he has had the better of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having amassed 35 runs off 13 balls.
Besides, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed him on one occasion.
In the tournament opener of Kolkata Knight Riders, Russell was completely overpowered by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.
During KKR's 196-run chase, he could muster only 11 runs which included 2 fours.
Now, Russell would aim to reinstate his form and launch some heavy blows into the sky.
Also, it will be interesting to see which number he bats at, in the match.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.