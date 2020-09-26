Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth fixture of 2020 IPL at Abu Dhabi. Notably, the two teams lost their tournament openers to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. As KKR eye a maiden win this season, they would expect star all-rounder Andre Russell to produce his magic. We analyze his IPL performance against SRH.

Andre Russell His record against SRH

As of now, Russell has scored 1,411 runs from 65 matches at an average of 32.81 in the IPL. He also has 56 wickets to his name. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell has racked up 102 runs from eight games at a strike-rate of 164.51. The tally also includes 9 sixes and 6 fours. Meanwhile, Russell has taken six wickets at 25.66 against them.

Information Russell takes only 6.35 balls to slam a six (IPL)

The previous edition of IPL witnessed the Russell Storm as he finished with a record 52 sixes. This was 18 more than the next-best Chris Gayle (34). It is interesting to note that Russell takes only 6.35 balls to slam a six in the IPL.

Twitter Post Russell has this bizarre record in the IPL

Battles Russell vs SRH bowlers (IPL)

The battle between star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Russell is certainly going to grab eyeballs. So far, Russell has scored 8 runs from as many balls against Rashid in IPL, while the latter has dismissed him only once. However, he has had the better of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having amassed 35 runs off 13 balls. Besides, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed him on one occasion.

KKR vs SRH KKR vs SRH: What to expect?