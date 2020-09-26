Manchester United overcame Brighton 3-2 in gameweek three of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign. Brighton were by far the better side in the match and caused United plenty of issues in either halves. United, who took the lead through Marcus Rashford in the 55th minute, conceded in injury time. However, United were awarded a penalty right at the death. Here's more.

#BHAMUN How did the match pan out?

Brighton were the better team in the first half and Leandro Trossard was brilliant. Adam Webster hit the bar in the half hour mark. Bruno Fernandes then brought Tariq Lamptey down by clipping his heel. Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead and United responded instantly to make it 1-1. Rashford gave United the lead, before Brighton equalized. Fernandes then converted the penalty.

Stats Unwanted records scripted by Manchester United

As per Opta, Manchester United have given away a penalty in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since March 2009. It's also the first time United have conceded one in both of their first two games to a Premier League campaign. David De Gea has saved just two of the 29 penalties he's faced in the Premier League (6.9%).

Do you know? Dunk scores fifth own goal since making his EPL debut

Since his Premier League debut in August 2017, Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has scored five own goals in the competition, at least two more than any other player.

Feats Maupay scripts this feat, Fernandes' away joy continues

Maupay became the first player to score a Premier League home goal against Manchester United since Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn on June 19. The Red Devils had gone seven hours and 43 minutes without conceding away in the league before Maupay's goal. Bruno Fernandes has now been involved in 10 goals in his eight league away appearances for United.

Do you know? Trossard emulates Ronaldo's record

Trossard is the first player to hit the woodwork three times in a Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo did so against Newcastle United in October 2006. Meanwhile, Brighton hit the woodwork four times against United.

