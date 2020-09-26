Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KKR opened their account in IPL 2020, whereas, SRH lost their second consecutive match. Opting to bat first, David Warner-led SRH managed 142/4 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR got past the target with seven wickets to spare. Here are the records broken.

KKR vs SRH How did the match pan out?

KKR looked much better in terms of composure and shape with the ball. Pat Cummins removed Jonny Bairstow early on, before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed David Warner. From 59/2, SRH saw Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha add a 62-run stand. KKR hit back and restricted SRH to 142/4. In reply, KKR were 53/3, before Shubman Gill (70*) and Eoin Morgan (42*) helped them clinch victory.

Stats Manish Pandey registers 16th IPL fifty

Manish Pandey scored a 38-ball 51 for SRH. The right-handed batsman registered his 16th fifty in the competition. Pandey also surpassed the 2,900-run mark (2,928). The senior batsman went past Brendon McCullum (2,880) in terms of career IPL runs. He is now the fifth batsman to get past 700 runs for SRH in the IPL (713).

Do you know? Warner scripts these records against KKR

David Warner became just the second batsman to score 850-plus runs against KKR in the tournament (865). The southpaw surpassed Suresh Raina (80) in terms of fours hit against KKR (81) and is just behind Rohit Sharma (88).

Stats Other notable stats registered in this match

Sunil Narine registered his fifth career IPL duck. Wriddhiman Saha (30) has gone past Aaron Finch's IPL tally of 1,786 runs. Saha has raced to 1,795 runs in the competition. Rashid Khan claimed his maiden wicket in IPL 2020. The Afghanistan spinner (1/25) has raced to 56 scalps. Andre Russell (1/16) has clinched 57 wickets. He equaled Shane Warne and Kieron Pollard's tally.

Information Shubman Gill registers fifth IPL fifty

Shubman Gill registered his fifth fifty for KKR in the IPL. Gill surpassed the 550-run mark for the eastern giants. He shared an unbeaten 92-run stand alongside Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. This was the 11th win for KKR against SRH in 18 meetings.

Do you know? Unique records scripted in IPL 2020