Written byParth Dhall
Former Indian cricketer Neetu David has been appointed chairman of the women's selection committee.
The Indian legend replaced Hemalata Kala, who held the chair for four years.
Notably, the other members of the panel are Mithu Mukherjee, Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya and V Kalpana (all former Indian cricketers).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the same.
"On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 ODI wickets (women)," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.
Neetu David is regarded as the finest spinner in world cricket.
In an international career spanning over 13 years, Neetu scalped 41 wickets from ten Tests and 141 in 97 ODIs.
She still holds the world record for best innings figures in women's Test history.
Her 8/53 against England is the only instance of a woman picking up eight wickets in a Test innings.
Central zone's Neetu David was appointed the chief of the panel on account of her seniority over Kalpana (south), Vaidya (west), Mukherjee (east) and Margrate (north), which is the usual rule with such appointments.
"Neetu is a big name in Indian women's cricket and has the stature. I don't think anyone can question Neetu's credentials to become head of selection panel," an official said.
In October 2019, the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel was handed an extension before officially finishing its term on January 22.
Their term ended after the final of the quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, Thailand and Bangladesh in Patna.
Even then, some members of the panel were present in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup (February-March).
The BCCI had put out an advertisement, inviting applications in January.
According to the criteria, the age limit is 60, international playing experience is mandatory, and the candidates should have been retired for at least five years.
Notably, no details of their tenure were provided.
Meanwhile, it still remains unclear as to who selected the new selectors.
It is understood the panel's first assignment would likely be to select the squads for the upcoming three-team Women's T20 Challenge.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 1-10 in the UAE on the sidelines of IPL 2020 playoffs.
As mentioned, Neetu David, who is India's second-highest wicket-taker after Jhulan Goswam (225), will head the committee.
