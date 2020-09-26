Former Indian cricketer Neetu David has been appointed chairman of the women's selection committee. The Indian legend replaced Hemalata Kala, who held the chair for four years. Notably, the other members of the panel are Mithu Mukherjee, Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya and V Kalpana (all former Indian cricketers). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the same.

Quote Here is what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

"On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee. She is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 ODI wickets (women)," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Neetu David A look at her international career

Neetu David is regarded as the finest spinner in world cricket. In an international career spanning over 13 years, Neetu scalped 41 wickets from ten Tests and 141 in 97 ODIs. She still holds the world record for best innings figures in women's Test history. Her 8/53 against England is the only instance of a woman picking up eight wickets in a Test innings.

Appointment Neetu got the nod due to her seniority

Central zone's Neetu David was appointed the chief of the panel on account of her seniority over Kalpana (south), Vaidya (west), Mukherjee (east) and Margrate (north), which is the usual rule with such appointments. "Neetu is a big name in Indian women's cricket and has the stature. I don't think anyone can question Neetu's credentials to become head of selection panel," an official said.

Panel The previous selection panel received an extension

In October 2019, the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel was handed an extension before officially finishing its term on January 22. Their term ended after the final of the quadrangular series featuring India A, India B, Thailand and Bangladesh in Patna. Even then, some members of the panel were present in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup (February-March).

BCCI How did the BCCI select the panel?

The BCCI had put out an advertisement, inviting applications in January. According to the criteria, the age limit is 60, international playing experience is mandatory, and the candidates should have been retired for at least five years. Notably, no details of their tenure were provided. Meanwhile, it still remains unclear as to who selected the new selectors.

Assignment First assignment of the new selection panel