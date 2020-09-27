Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Kings XI Punjab in the ninth game of 2020 Indian Premier League. The two teams would want to make the most of their respective wins against CSK and RCB. Meanwhile, RR opener Jos Buttler will likely make a return after missing the tournament opener. Here, we analyze his IPL performance against KXIP speedster Mohammed Shami.

Stats Buttler vs Shami: Stats that matter

Jos Buttler has been the nucleus of Rajasthan Royals' top-order since the 2018 IPL season. However, he hasn't quite fired against Kings XI Punjab Mohammed Shami, who owns 44 wickets in the tournament at an average of 35.88. So far, Buttler has amassed 18 runs off 15 balls against Shami in the IPL, while Shami has dismissed him on one occasion.

Information Buttler's record versus KXIP

Buttler boasts a terrific record against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Among the active RR players, he is the second-highest run-scorer against KXIP after Sanju Samson. Buttler has racked up 335 runs from seven games at an average of 47.85.

2019 RR vs KXIP: IPL 2019

Kings XI Punjab won both home and away encounters against Rajasthan Royals in the previous IPL season. In the first game, RR fell 14 runs short while chasing 185 despite Buttler's brilliant 69 (43). Similarly, the second game saw KXIP sealing the match by 12 runs. Here as well, RR faltered in the middle overs after Buttler and Rahul Tripathi provided a decent start.

IPL 2020 IPL 2020: What to expect?