-
Real Madrid registered their maiden win in gameweek three of La Liga 2020-21 season.
After a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad in the previous gameweek, Los Blancos sealed a stunning 3-2 victory against Real Betis.
The defending champions saw skipper Sergio Ramos' penalty handing them the much needed victory.
Here we present the records broken.
-
-
La Liga: Los Blancos overcome Real Betis in 3-2 thriller
-
Federico Valverde put Real ahead from close range but Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho scored two quickfire goals to hand Betis the lead.
Los Blancos were level early in the second half through an own goal by Emerson.
However, he was later sent off by the VAR for a professional foul on Luka Modric.
Ramos then scored the winner with a chipped penalty.
-
Ramos becomes third player to script this La Liga record
-
Ramos has now become the third player in La Liga history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustin Gainza (19) and Carlos Alonso (17).
The veteran defender amassed his 71st La Liga goal for Real in 456 matches.
Ramos also raced to 98 career goal for Real in all competitions in 652 games.
-
Benzema races to 82 La Liga assists
-
Karim Benzema, who assisted Valverde in the 14th minute, has raced to 82 assists in La Liga. Lionel Messi (183) and Joaquin Sanchez (89) lead Benzema in this aspect amongst active players.
-
Gameweek three results
-
A look at the results: Alaves 0-0 Getafe, Valencia 1-1 Huesca, Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad, Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid.