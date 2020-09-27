Here we present the records broken.

The defending champions saw skipper Sergio Ramos ' penalty handing them the much needed victory.

After a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad in the previous gameweek, Los Blancos sealed a stunning 3-2 victory against Real Betis.

Real Madrid registered their maiden win in gameweek three of La Liga 2020-21 season.

Federico Valverde put Real ahead from close range but Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho scored two quickfire goals to hand Betis the lead.

Los Blancos were level early in the second half through an own goal by Emerson.

However, he was later sent off by the VAR for a professional foul on Luka Modric.

Ramos then scored the winner with a chipped penalty.