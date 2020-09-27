Seven matches were played on Saturday in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season as some exciting results panned out.

However, there are two games to go on Sunday, with champions Bayern Munich travelling away to Hoffenheim and Freiburg hosting Wolfsburg.

The biggest shock in gameweek two came in the form of Augsburg overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Here we present the key numbers from gameweek two.