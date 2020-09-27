-
Seven matches were played on Saturday in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season as some exciting results panned out.
However, there are two games to go on Sunday, with champions Bayern Munich travelling away to Hoffenheim and Freiburg hosting Wolfsburg.
The biggest shock in gameweek two came in the form of Augsburg overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0.
Here we present the key numbers from gameweek two.
-
-
Augsburg script this record in Bundesliga after Dortmund scalp
-
Felix Uduokhai registered his maiden goal this season to hand Augsburg the lead against Dortmund.
In the second half, Daniel Caligiuri netted the second to silence Dortmund.
Caligiuri had earlier provided the assist for Felix with a free-kick.
Augsburg have won their first two Bundesliga games of the season for the first time in their history.
Meanwhile, Caligiuri marked his 300th Bundesliga appearance.
-
Key stats from the Leverkusen versus Leipzig encounter
-
It remained all square between Bayer Leverkusen and RB leipzig in a pulsating 1-1 affair.
Emil Forsberg opened the scoring for Leipzig in the 14th minute as Leverkusen equalized through Kerem Demirbay six minutes later.
Forsberg has raced to two goals from two matches, making this his best-ever start to a season.
Seven of Demirbay's 14 Bundesliga goals have come from long range.
-
Stuttgart seal maiden away win against Mainz since September 2005
-
Stuttgart opened their tally this season after a commanding 4-1 victory over Mainz.
This was Stuttgart's first league win away from home against Mainz since September 17, 2005.
Mainz's 10-game unbeaten streak at home against Stuttgart came to an end.
Mainz have now lost their first two games this season, and were the only team in 2019-20 to lose their first three league games.
-
Here are the results from gameweek 2
-
Results: Hertha 1-3 Frankfurt, Gladbach 1-1 Union Berlin, Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig, Mainz 1-4 Stuttgart, Augsburg 2-0 Dortmund, Bielefeld 1-0 FC Koln.