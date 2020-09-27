Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are one of the most talented wicket-keepers in India. While Pant has been touted as the successor of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Samson has made huge strides in domestic cricket of late. The duo also plays a massive role for the respective franchises Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Here are their batting and wicket-keeping records.

Pant A look at Pant's batting record in IPL

Rishabh Pant has been serving the Delhi Capitals middle order since the 2016 season. However, his breakthrough season came in 2018 when he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 684 runs at 52.62. He also smashed most sixes (37) in that season. Overall, Pant has racked up 1,806 runs from 56 games at an impressive average of 36.85. Notably, his strike-rate reads 160.81.

Samson Batting record of Sanju Samson in IPL

Although Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013, his exploits have been visible since 2017. In the previous season, he struck his second century of the tournament in a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, Samson has amassed 2,283 runs from 94 matches at an average of 28.18. He is two maximums shy of completing 100 sixes in the IPL.

Information Pant vs Samson: Wicket-keeping record

Pant has the edge over Samson, as far as the wicket-keeping record is concerned. He owns 44 dismissals in 46 innings, which includes 33 catches and 11 stumpings. Meanwhile, Samson has 32 dismissals to his name from 42 innings, comprising 26 catches and 6 stumpings.

Battle Pant vs RR, Samson vs DC

Pant has a formidable batting record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has aggregated 220 runs from four innings at a prolific average of 110.00. The terrific tally includes an astronomical strike-rate of 188.03. On the other hand, Samson hasn't found his touch against Delhi Capitals yet. He has managed to score 130 runs against them at a slender average of 18.57.

IPL 2020 Their performance in the 2020 IPL so far