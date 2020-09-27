Australia's wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy, on Sunday, broke MS Dhoni's long-standing record of having most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in T20 Internationals. She achieved the historic feat against New Zealand in the second of three-match T20I series at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Notably, Australia Women gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after clinching an eight-wicket victory over the White Ferns.

Feat Most wicket-keeping dismissals (men's or women's T20Is)

Healy now holds the record for most wicket-keeping dismissals in men's or women's T20Is. The 30-year-old now owns 92 dismissals from 99 T20I innings, while Dhoni has 91 to his name (97 innings). She eclipsed the former Indian captain's record by adding two dismissals in the second T20I. Moreover, Healy has affected 50 T20I stumpings as compared to Dhoni's 34.

Information Healy has 18 more dismissals than Sarah Taylor

Healy leads the tally among women by a fair margin. She has 18 more wicket-keeping dismissals in the format than the next-best Sarah Taylor (74). Others on the tally are Rachel Priest (72), Rachel Priest (70) and Taniya Bhatia (67).

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out for 128 after 19.2 overs. Their innings stumbled even after Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite gained the momentum during the middle overs. For Australia, Delissa Kimmince and Georgia Wareham scalped three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Rachael Haynes (40*) and skipper Meg Lanning (26*) comfortably drove Australia to victory with 20 balls to spare.

MS Dhoni Dhoni remains the record-holder in men's T20Is