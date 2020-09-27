The 2020 edition of the French Open has begun today. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are the main attractions in men's singles. In the women's section, Simona Halep and Serena Williams are the favorites. There are several records that players can script this season in the 2020 French Open. Here we look at the same.

Nadal Nadal is vying for a 20th Grand Slam honor

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his 13th French Open crown. The Spaniard begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov. Nadal is vying for his 20th Grand Slam title and equal the feat of Roger Federer. He is aiming to win a fourth successive French Open honor. If Nadal reaches the finale, it will be his 28th appearance in Grand Slam finals.

Djokovic Djokovic hoping to win his 18th Major

Men's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is looking to win his 18th Grand Slam title. The Serb has pocketed 17 Slams so far and has won the Major at Roland Garros on one occasion in 2016. If Djokovic wins the 2020 French Open crown, he will equal the likes of Roy Emerson and Rod Laver in terms of wins here (two).

Serena Serena in pursuit of record-equaling 24th Grand Slam

23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is still searching for a record-equaling 24th title. Serena last won a Slam at the 2017 Australian Open and has since been in four finales. Serena could equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Slam wins. The three-time French Open winner can also equal Justine Henin's four titles here in the Open Era.

Records Venus and Serena can script these milestones

Venus Williams has won 269 Grand Slam matches. She needs six wins to become only the fifth player to register 275-plus victories. However, Venus needs to reach the final in order to register this milestone. If Serena reaches the final, she will equal Chris Evert's record of 34 Slam finals.

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers