Former Australian opener Shane Watson recently informed about the demise of his grandmother. His maternal grandmother passed away ahead of Chennai Super Kings' third match in the ongoing IPL season. Watson, who played the match, mourned her death in his YouTube show, The Debrief. He also opened up on the tragic death of Australian legend Dean Jones, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Quote Heart goes out to my family: Watson

"I want to send my love to my family and I know how incredible mom was my grandmother to my mom. My heart goes out to my family. I'm sorry that I can't be there right now. My love goes out to you," Watson said.

Twitter Post Watson pays tribute to Ritchie and Jones on Twitter

It has been a tough couple of days and just makes you cherish life that much more.

Rest In Peace Nana Ritchie and my hero, Dean Jones. https://t.co/zpOTkaMRm3 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 26, 2020

Dean Jones Australian legend Dean Jones passed away on Thursday

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, on Thursday, died of a massive heart attack. The 59-year-old Jones, who was part of Star Sports commentary team in the 2020 IPL season, was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai. He was an active cricket analyst and had been a part of the IPL for a while now.

Bond 'Shattered that Jones is not with us anymore'

Watson spoke on length about his bond with Jones. "I'm shattered that he isn't with us anymore. In the last four years, I got to know him very well. He was also my coach at Islamabad United for two years," added Watson. "I got to know him very well after I stopped playing for Australia. Jones always wanted to learn more and get better."

Shane Watson Watson yet to fire in the tournament