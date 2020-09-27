Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tenth match of 2020 IPL at Dubai. The Virat Kohli-led side will aim to turn the tables after suffering a massive defeat to Kings XI Punjab in their second game. Meanwhile, Mumbai would want to keep up the momentum, having clinched a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match on September 28 (7:30 PM IST). The last two encounters at this venue have been high-scoring as the wicket has favored batsmen in the first innings. Moreover, spinners are duly assisted here. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

RCB RCB could bring in Isuru Udana

Dale Styen's forgettable campaign against SRH and KXIP might urge skipper Virat Kohli to give left-arm seamer Isuru Udana a call-up. Besides, all-rounder Chris Morris still remains unfit. Also, Umesh Yadav, who has conceded quite a few runs of late, could make way for Mohammad Siraj. Probable XI: Padikkal, Finch, Kohli (C), de Villiers, Philippe (WK), Dube, Sundar, Navdeep, Steyn/Udana, Umesh/Siraj, Chahal.

MI MI likely to go with the same XI

There is little to alter in the MI as the side projected a comprehensive show against KKR. Skipper Rohit Sharma too found his form after stumbling against CSK in the tournament opener. It will be interesting to see how he uses fast bowler Trent Boult against Kohli. Probable XI: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Suryakumar, Saurabh, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, Boult, Pattinson, Chahar, Bumrah.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Mumbai Indians clearly have the edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a total of 25 matches, they have won 16 with a win percentage of 64.00. On the other hand, RCB have won nine win of them.

Stats RCB vs MI: Stats that matter

Rohit Sharma is all set to become the third cricketer with 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. He is mere 10 runs away to achieve the historic feat. If South Africa's Dale Steyn (97) plays the game, he could join the 100-wicket club. Interestingly, RCB are yet to take a wicket in the powerplay overs this season.

Data Dream11: Rohit, ABD to lead the side