Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan, on Sunday, hinted that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will bowl soon in the tournament. Zaheer said Hardik is keen to bowl, however, the team management is utilizing him carefully on the field as he recently made a return from lower back injury. Notably, the latter is yet to bowl in the ongoing IPL edition.

Bowling 'We are expecting him to bowl soon', says Zaheer

Here is what Zaheer said on Hardik's bowling. "We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that," Zaheer said. "But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios."

Quote 'Hardik is keen to bowl'

"We're looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role," added Zaheer.

Hardik Pandya Pandya hasn't bowled in the IPL so far

Hardik Pandya has been a vital cog in Mumbai Indians set-up over the years. Last season, he delivered in crunch moments with his all-round show for the franchise. However, he hasn't yet bowled in the first two games and is still prone to injuries. The 26-year-old returned to competitive cricket from his prolonged back injury in the DY Patil Trophy earlier this year.

Information Hardik underwent a surgery in London last year

Pandya missed all the action after the World Cup last year, owing to his injury. He also underwent a surgery in London eventually. He was due to make his comeback in international cricket in the South Africa series, however, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the series.

