Mayank Agarwal's century wasn't enough for Kings XI Punjab as Rajasthan Royals stole the show in match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The opener struck a 50-ball 106 as KXIP scored 223/2 in 20 overs after being put into bat first. In reply, the Royals chased down the target after some brilliant hitting. Here are the records broken.

RR vs KXIP How did the match pan out?

KXIP opener KL Rahul and Mayank put on 183 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul supported his partner with a 54-ball 69. Glenn Maxwell (13*) and Nicholas Pooran (25*) guided KXIP past the 220-run mark. RR saw Steve Smith and Sanju Samson set the base. After Samson's dismissal, Rahul Tewatia hit Sheldon Cottrell for 30 runs in an over. RR gained momentum and won.

Mayank IPL Mayank registers maiden IPL century

Mayank Agarwal slammed his maiden century in the competition. The opener raced to 1,487 career IPL runs and went past Dwayne Bravo (1,483). He became the 16th player to score 600-plus runs for KXIP (673). Mayank also became the 11th centurion for KXIP in the IPL. He is now the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 (221).

KL Rahul KL Rahul smashes these records

KL Rahul has raced to 2,199 career IPL runs at 44.87. The KXIP skipper smashed his 17th IPL fifty. He went past Rahul Dravid in terms of runs (2,174). The opener, who hit seven fours, has registered a mark of 199 and is one short of 200. Rahul has amassed 1,474 runs for KXIP. It was his 13th fifty for the franchise.

Do you know? Rahul-Mayank slam third-highest stand for the first wicket

Rahul and Mayank's 183-run stand is now eighth-highest in the IPL for any wicket. It's also he third-highest stand for the first wicket in the competition. This is also the highest opening stand for KXIP. It's also the highest partnership for any wicket against RR.

KXIP Records Mayank smashes second-fastest IPL ton

Mayank's 45-ball century is now the second-fastest in IPL. Yusuf Pathan (37 balls) holds the record. This was the 13th individual ton for KXIP in the IPL. They equaled the tally of RCB. Rahul and Mayank have scored 443 runs together from 272 balls at 162.86. They have notched 20 sixes, two tons and two fifties between them.

Do you know? Unique record scripted in this match

This is only the second IPL season when the first two centuries came from Indian batsmen - Rahul and Mayank. Prior to this, Paul Valthaty and Sachin Tendulkar were the first two centurions from India in the 2011 edition.

Feats Other notable records scripted in the match

Samson (85) has registered 100-plus sixes in the IPL (105). He has slammed the most sixes this season (16). Samson also hit a second successive fifty in the IPL 2020 season. He now has a total of 12 career IPL fifties. Smith registered his 10th IPL fifty and a second successive one this season. The Aussie batsman raced to 2,141 career IPL runs.

Tewatia Tewatia hits five sixes in an over, equals Gayle's feat

Rahul Tewatia (53) scored 17 runs from the first 23 balls he faced (SR - 73.91). However, he slammed 36 runs from the last eight balls he faced (SR - 450.0). Tewatia became the second batsman in IPL history to hit five sixes in an over after Chris Gayle. Tewatia, who hit seven sixes, registered his maiden IPL fifty.

Twitter Post RR script the highest successful chase in IPL