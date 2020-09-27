Jamie Vardy smashed a hat-trick to help Leicester City beat Manchester City 5-2 in gameweek three of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Leicester won their third successive game in the league and sit atop on goal difference. Earlier, Tottenham were denied by Newcastle (1-1) and Leeds United beat Sheffield United 1-0. Here are the records broken.

#MCILEI How did the match pan out?

Riyad Mahrez handed City the lead in the fourth minute, scoring a goal on the half volley into the top left corner. Vardy equalized from the penalty spot, following a foul from Kyle Walker. Vardy scored the second in the 54th minute and got his third minutes later. James Maddison scored the fourth as Nathan Ake pulled one back. Tielemans sealed the deal next.

Goals Jamie Vardy surpasses Scholes and Bent with this tally

Vardy has raced to five Premier League goals this season (joint-highest). The veteran striker has raced to 108 career Premier League goals. He has equaled Peter Crouch's tally, besides surpassing Paul Scholes (107) and Darren Bent (106). As per Opta, Vardy is the first player to win two penalties and score two penalties in a single league game since Milan Baros for Liverpool (2004).

Records Unwanted record for Pep, Rodgers scripts history for Leicester

As per Opta, for the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals. Notably, it is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Man City have shipped five goals in any competition. Leicester have won each of their opening three games to a top-flight season for the very first time.

#SHULEE Bamford scripts these records against Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost their opening three league matches for only the third time (1966-67, 1995-96). They have lost their past six league matches. Patrick Bamford is the first player in Leeds' history to score in his first three top-flight appearances for the club. He is only the third player to score on matchday one, two and three for a newly promoted team.

#TOTNEW Crucial stats from the Tottenham versus Newcastle encounter