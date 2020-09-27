Last updated on Sep 27, 2020, 11:46 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Jamie Vardy smashed a hat-trick to help Leicester City beat Manchester City 5-2 in gameweek three of the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Leicester won their third successive game in the league and sit atop on goal difference.
Earlier, Tottenham were denied by Newcastle (1-1) and Leeds United beat Sheffield United 1-0.
Here are the records broken.
Riyad Mahrez handed City the lead in the fourth minute, scoring a goal on the half volley into the top left corner.
Vardy equalized from the penalty spot, following a foul from Kyle Walker.
Vardy scored the second in the 54th minute and got his third minutes later.
James Maddison scored the fourth as Nathan Ake pulled one back.
Tielemans sealed the deal next.
Vardy has raced to five Premier League goals this season (joint-highest).
The veteran striker has raced to 108 career Premier League goals.
He has equaled Peter Crouch's tally, besides surpassing Paul Scholes (107) and Darren Bent (106).
As per Opta, Vardy is the first player to win two penalties and score two penalties in a single league game since Milan Baros for Liverpool (2004).
As per Opta, for the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals.
Notably, it is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Man City have shipped five goals in any competition.
Leicester have won each of their opening three games to a top-flight season for the very first time.
Sheffield United have lost their opening three league matches for only the third time (1966-67, 1995-96).
They have lost their past six league matches.
Patrick Bamford is the first player in Leeds' history to score in his first three top-flight appearances for the club.
He is only the third player to score on matchday one, two and three for a newly promoted team.
Newcastle United have lost just two of their last seven Premier League away games against Tottenham.
The Magpies have started a Premier League campaign unbeaten in their opening two away games for the first time since 2011-12.
Lucas Moura's registered his first Premier League goal for Tottenham since December 2019.
Harry Kane has raced to five assists in three games this season.
