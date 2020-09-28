In what is deemed the clash of titans, RCB will lock horns with MI on September 28. While RCB aim to bounce back from their massive defeat to KXIP, MI would want to carry the momentum they gained after their second match. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the riveting battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. We analyze Kohli's IPL performance against Bumrah.

Stats Kohli vs Bumrah: Stats that matter

Presently, Kohli is the leading run-getter of the tournament, having amassed 5,427 runs from 179 matches at 37.42. He also has five tons to his name. On the other hand, Bumrah has taken 85 wickets in 79 matches at 26.54. So far, Kohli has scored 112 runs off 72 balls against Bumrah (IPL), while Bumrah has dismissed him twice in ten matches.

Data Most runs by an RCB player against MI

Presently, Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer and highest from the Royal Challengers against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He owns 683 runs from 27 matches at an average of 29.76 against them. Moreover, his strike-rate reads 130.59.

Do you know? Left-arm seamers pose threat to Kohli

Interestingly, Trent Boult has dismissed Kohli six times in international cricket. The left-arm seamer has perturbed Kohli by bringing the ball into him on several occasions. It remains to be seen if the MI pace spearhead can disrupt Kohli's rhythm, this time around.

2019 RCB vs MI: IPL 2019

MI have won seven of their last eight encounters against RCB in the IPL. They also secured win in both the fixtures between the two sides last year. In the first game, RCB fell six runs short while chasing 188 despite AB de Villiers' brilliant 70* (41). Notably, Bumrah dismissed Kohli in this match. Meanwhile, the second game saw MI comfortably chasing 172.

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI: What to expect?