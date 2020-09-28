Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 01:16 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tenth fixture of 2020 IPL.
As RCB aim to bounce back from their massive defeat to KXIP, they would want star batsman AB de Villiers to break the shackles.
The South African superstar boasts a terrific record against the Rohit Sharma-led franchise.
Let us analyze his IPL performance against MI.
Presently, AB de Villiers is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 4,474 runs from 156 matches at an average of 39.94 in the IPL.
Against Mumbai Indians, he has racked up 656 runs (fourth-highest) from 21 games at a phenomenal average of 43.73.
He has also registered four 50+ scores and carries a strike-rate of 142.29 against them.
In the previous IPL edition, de Villiers smashed 26 sixes from 13 games, fifth-highest on the tally that was led by Andre Russell (52). It is interesting to note that de Villiers takes 13.74 balls to slam a six in the IPL.
The battle between AB de Villiers and Mumbai Indians fast bowling contingent is certainly one to look out for.
So far, he has scored 71 runs off 59 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice in nine matches.
AB has also hammered Trent Boult for 34 runs in 13 balls with the latter dismissing him once.
#ABdeVilliers has scored 71 runs off 59 balls against #JaspritBumrah in IPL, while he has been dismissed 2 times by Bumrah in 9 matches #RCBvMI #RCB #MIhttps://t.co/8GBEq9hRge pic.twitter.com/V9fOzSIfBE— Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) September 28, 2020
The impending encounter between RCB and MI is expected to be a cracker.
AB de Villiers has already given a glimpse of his sublime form in RCB's tournament opener against SRH.
Notably, his last four scores against MI read- 75 (51), 70* (41), 1 (2), and 43 (27).
As has been the case, RCB's top-order will largely depend upon him this time too.
