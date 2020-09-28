Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar expressed his disappointment over KL Rahul's captaincy as Kings XI Punjab didn't utilize Murugan Ashwin properly in the recent IPL game against Rajasthan Royals. Tendulkar, on Twitter, highlighted how the skipper Rahul failed to use the budding leg-spinner throughout the match. Notably, RR registered the highest-ever run-chase in the IPL as they handed KXIP a four-wicket defeat.

"Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals' batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @lionsdenkxi fast bowlers didn't bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020," Tendulkar tweeted.

For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith played powerful knocks before Rahul Tewatia came out to bat at number four. The latter could muster only eight runs off his first 19 balls. However, he turned the tide by smashing five sixes in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. The 27-year-old finished on 53 as RR chased down 224.

The Rajasthan Royals required 84 off 30 deliveries when skipper Rahul gave the ball to Glenn Maxwell. This turned out to be the breakthrough over for RR as Sanju Samson fetched 21 runs from it. One may question Rahul's move, especially when KXIP had three of Ashwin left. Ashwin should have been used in place of Maxwell in such crunch moments.

